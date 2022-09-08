The Pentagon Has Temporarily Stopped Accepting Deliveries of F35 Fighter Aircraft Because Some Materials Used in Making It Came From China

https://gnews.org/post/p1ivxee19
09/07/2022 NewsNation: The Pentagon has temporarily stopped accepting deliveries of new aircraft from Lockheed Martin, because some materials used in making the F35 fighter aircraft were found to have come from China
