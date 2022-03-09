How to Grow Microgreens from Start to Finish (COMPLETE GUIDE)

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Learn to grow microgreens like a pro. This is a comprehensive professional guide showing how easy it is to grow a massive amount of food in eleven days or less. Everything is covered from seed selection and planting ALL the way through the growing process, including some tips on how to harvest, store, and use microgreens in your kitchen.
Epic Gardening: https://www.youtube.com/c/EpicGardening/videos