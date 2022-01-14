Up to 7 Years in Prison for 4 Year-old Facebook Posts?

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Whilst the Times has faced no repercussions, despite having spread the posts to thousands of people, Tahra faces prison for sharing to Facebook.
Supporters speak near the Old Bailey and question the ethicacy, implications and motives behind her prosecution.
As soon as I saw the title of this video, I just knew who was the supposed target of these posts:
“To know who rules over you, simply find out who you are not allowed to criticise.”
- Voltaire
Grenfell Tower: Woman made 'Jewish sacrifice' Facebook posts
https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-london-59985909
Mirrored - Resistance GB