UK DEF Sect getting torn apart on Sky News - John Healey. UK Sect Defense Secretary

UK Defense Secretary John Healey getting torn apart on Sky News.

Second-hand embarrassment warning. This is painful to watch.

Adding: The Wall Street Journal, citing a US official: We are rushing to replace a radar belonging to the THAAD system in Jordan after it was damaged in a drone attack.

Landstuhl Regional Medical Center (LRMC) in Germany, the largest U.S. military hospital abroad, suspended its labor and delivery services "until further notice" via a memo dated around March 3-4, 2026.

The suspension prioritizes the hospital's "primary objective" of treating combat injuries amid the escalating U.S.-Iran conflict in the Middle East.

Prenatal care continues up to 36 weeks, with affected pregnant military spouses referred to local German hospitals; staff are coordinating transitions.

LRMC serves as a key hub for evacuating wounded from Europe, Middle East, and Africa operations.

Adding: Amazon’s largest data center in the Middle East, located in Bahrain, was targeted by an Iranian drone. Earlier, a similar Amazon facility in the UAE was also hit and reportedly knocked out of operation.

The incidents highlight the vulnerability of cloud infrastructure, one of the key symbols of U.S. technological power, Financial Times notes.