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Planned Ignition Objectives - Igniting Fires to Stop Fires
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52 views • August 31, 2021
Planned Ignition Objectives - Igniting Fires to Stop Fires
~ Someone please explain to me how you can stop fires by starting fires. They say this is a common practice. I never heard of them doing this before to stop wildfires, first time they mention this technique on the news. At least now we know who the perpetrators are, it's not the wind, heat, or lightning like they've been telling us. I don't see them dropping water from helicopters or planes. Maybe instead of wasting time starting fires, they should try putting them out, I heard it's very effective lol. ~
Original video source here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RZ1hDx1JsFo
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~ Someone please explain to me how you can stop fires by starting fires. They say this is a common practice. I never heard of them doing this before to stop wildfires, first time they mention this technique on the news. At least now we know who the perpetrators are, it's not the wind, heat, or lightning like they've been telling us. I don't see them dropping water from helicopters or planes. Maybe instead of wasting time starting fires, they should try putting them out, I heard it's very effective lol. ~
Original video source here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RZ1hDx1JsFo
Please visit my other channels:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/P2BZo83dsHwd/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSOBDo6BvbrAKEQDizHOjjA
https://brandnewtube.com/@MelissaLev
https://ugetube.com/@Melissa%20Lev
https://bittube.tv/profile/MelissaLev
https://worldtruthvideos.org/@MelissaLev
https://newtube.app/user/MelissaLev
https://ourtube.co.uk/@MelissaLev
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