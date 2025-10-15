The Trump administration is ready to impose a 500% tariff on China for the purchase of Russian oil — Scott Bessent (idiot - "cutting off the leg to spite the foot")

Adding: I refer back to yesterday's video: (We don't care about the US market)

https://www.brighteon.com/544c5e78-3564-4a72-9f4d-d72fd0697440

Adding, about another moron in Trump's staff:

American real estate developer Steve Witkoff may step down from his position as Trump’s special envoy to focus on his private business interests, Middle East Eye reports, citing sources.

His potential departure could raise questions about Washington’s commitment to remaining actively engaged in the next stages of Trump’s "peace initiative."



