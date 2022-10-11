1981 Movie about a one world government and how it ties into the bible Early Warning 1981

Jim Crenshaw





October 11, 2022





I remember this movie from back in 1981 and I thought back then it was a dumb movie. Now I think back about that time and realize I was dumb and not the movie.





A Christian woman (Delana Michaels) wants a newspaper man (Greg Wynne) to publish a story about a One World Foundation being set up whose only goal is to control the world. She wants him to warn people that this is coming and explain how it ties into the end times spoken about in the Bible. The newsman is opposed to such an idea until he sees the woman being pursued by the Foundation. As this adventure unfolds, the newspaper man begins to realize that what the woman is saying could be true. This evangelistic, classic end times film presents the truth about Jesus Christ and has interesting insight into what might be coming in the last days.





News is fiction and fiction is truth. They always tell us and warn us about what they are going to do. What we are experiencing today and will experience in the days, weeks, months and years to come has been planned for decades if not centuries.





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/D0Oik0OuBgoL/