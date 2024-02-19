BOOK OF REVELATION SERIES #28

Revelation, chapter 22 offers more insights into what the world will be like in the Kingdom of Heaven. Interestingly, things come full circle from Genesis, as the Tree of Life and the beauty and glory of God's original creation is restored. This episode ends the Book of Revelation Podcast Series. We hope it has blessed you, and may God keep you. Amen.

Transcripts are available on the www.TheREDWords.website/LISTEN page. Click the TRANSCRIPTS button. Check out the blog, too.