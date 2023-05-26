She's Not There

Tom Coster: keyboards
Pete Escovedo: percussion
Graham Lear: drums
David Margen: bass
Raul Rekow: percussion
Carlos Santana: guitar, vocals, percussion
Greg Walker: vocals
Written by Rod Argent
Santana | Moonflower (1977)
