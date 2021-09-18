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VACCINE 13 YEARS OLD VICTIM
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201 views • September 18, 2021
I am very disappointed in you
you shallow iresponsable absent parents .
What the HELL is wrong with you ?!!
the vaccine is a venom deadly toxic injection 😡😤😠🤬
SATAN STOP HARMING THE CHILDREN
those are innocent for GOD sake
you psycho megalomaniac creep 😠
I am begging the MIGHTY GOD HIM SELF to end this
madness .
I can't witness this massacre
those are childen
Innocent children 😔
you shallow iresponsable absent parents .
What the HELL is wrong with you ?!!
the vaccine is a venom deadly toxic injection 😡😤😠🤬
SATAN STOP HARMING THE CHILDREN
those are innocent for GOD sake
you psycho megalomaniac creep 😠
I am begging the MIGHTY GOD HIM SELF to end this
madness .
I can't witness this massacre
those are childen
Innocent children 😔
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