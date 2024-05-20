Catholic Man Moment: The Foundation of Christianity

Catholic Men Chicago Southland - cmcsmen.net

Sunday May 26 2024

The Solemnity of the Most Holy Trinity





Cycle B, Mt 28:16-20: Go, therefore, and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit."





On Holy Trinity Sunday, Catholic's gather together to reflect on the profound mystery of the Holy Trinity and its significance in our faith. As stated in the Gospel of Matthew 28:16-20, this dogma serves as the foundation of Christianity, reminding us of our baptism and the redemption we have been granted through Jesus Christ. This feast is not simply a commemoration, but a continuation of the mysteries of Christ, and a powerful expression of our belief in the triune nature of God. It is only in eternity that we will fully comprehend the depth of sharing in the life of God as adopted sons, through our faith in Christ. For Catholic men in Chicago, Holy Trinity Sunday serves as a powerful reminder of the central message of our faith and a call to deepen our relationship with the Holy Trinity.

This Sunday, as we celebrate the Feast of the Blessed Trinity, our hearts overflow with gratitude towards each Person of the Holy Trinity for their boundless love and mercy towards us. We are reminded of God the Father, who in His infinite love, not only created us as the highest and most noble of His earthly creatures, but also planned to adopt us as His own children. We are reminded of Jesus, the obedient Son of God, who willingly took on our humanity and fulfilled the Father's plan for our adoption, so that we could share in His divinity. And let us not forget the Holy Spirit, who continues to guide and sustain us in our journey towards holiness. On this day, let us offer our sincerest thanks to the Blessed Trinity for all that they have done and continue to do for us.

It is humbling to think about the overwhelming love that the Blessed Trinity has poured out on us, despite our unworthiness. Even the greatest saints were unworthy of this infinite love, yet it was still bestowed upon them. Our own unworthiness should not deter us from accepting and embracing this divine love. It is our duty and privilege to avail ourselves of this love and show our appreciation for it through our actions. By following Christ's commandments, we can truly demonstrate our gratitude for all that the Three Persons have done for us. Let us strive to live our lives in a way that honors and reflects this boundless love.

The possibility of entering heaven is available to each and every one of us. The Blessed Trinity, consisting of God the Father, Son and Holy Spirit, will not exclude anyone from the heavenly kingdom. However, it is up to us to make the choice to follow God and live a virtuous life. If some fail to do so, the responsibility lies solely on their own actions and decisions. It is our human weakness that may lead us astray, but we can find strength and courage through the grace of the Blessed Trinity. We must strive to live and die in their love, so that we may partake in the eternal happiness of their kingdom. May God grant us the grace to overcome our weaknesses and lead us to eternal life with Him in heaven.

Gospel

Mt 28:16-20

The eleven disciples went to Galilee,

to the mountain to which Jesus had ordered them.

When they all saw him, they worshiped, but they doubted.

Then Jesus approached and said to them,

"All power in heaven and on earth has been given to me.

Go, therefore, and make disciples of all nations,

baptizing them in the name of the Father,

and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit,

teaching them to observe all that I have commanded you.

And behold, I am with you always, until the end of the age."





https://bible.usccb.org/bible/readings/052624.cfm







