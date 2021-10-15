Phil Kline from Amistad Project Reveals Zuckerbucks Election Scandal on War Room



Phil Kline: What The Daily Mail and what everyone is missing, it’s nice to see people waking up to this, is it’s not just Zuckerberg. We have identified over a billion dollars of resources and money to various non-profits, Steve… It includes people like Soros. It includes all the big tech giants. And they turned these government offices into Biden campaign centers…



Steve Bannon: This has got to be illegal. This has to be a major violation of the law. Was it not, sir?



Phill Kline: Yes. And that’s another confusing thing about the recent reports. These journalists are just now getting into this. It’s much more broad. And what you see is a coordinated effort to dilute the vote. You see a coordinated effort to exceed campaign contributions… Steve, we have now seven lawsuits dealing with this.