The Same DOJ Covering For Biden Is Going After Trump: Watters
GalacticStorm
Published a day ago |
"So, what we have here is the same Department of Justice that's been covering up Biden's bribe scandal and deep sixing the Hunter investigation and letting Biden stash classified docs in Chinatown, his open garage and the China-funded Biden Center. Those same agents are about to move on Trump."



source:

https://rumble.com/v2pmyjk-the-same-doj-covering-for-biden-is-going-after-trump-watters.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=5

Keywords
white housedonald trumpdojccpbiden crime familybiden regime

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
