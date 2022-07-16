Dr. Jane Ruby Show.





On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr. Jane talks with Board Certified Embalmer, Richard Hirschman who has once again discovered new grotesque growths in the jabbed dead, now with mysterious ball sacks, containing more white fibers and then a black pill interview on America’s aviation safety with former Delta pilot, Dr. Kevin Stillwagon who lays out the current dangers flying with jabbed pilots and the show wraps on the solutions offered in the now viral, Spartacus Letter…time is running out. This is the Dr. Jane Ruby Show and you’re about to enter Truth In Medicine.





Watch the full show on premium. Not a member? Join here and support Dr. Jane: https://redvoicemedia.net/ruby





FULL SHOW: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2022/07/dr-jane-ruby-white-clots-grow-mysterious-ball-sacks-america-is-flying-the-deadly-skies-spartacus-part-2-full-show/





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