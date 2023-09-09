American Air To Surface Rockets Hit Center Donetsk Russia Ukraine War (Special Operation)

Patrick Lancaster. English subtitles.





August 30, 2023





Ukraine is continuing to fire USA supplied weapons on civilian areas in Donetsk. Today Ukraine fire many AGM-88 HARM air to surface missiles into civilian areas of Donetsk. In this report I go to the location were a AGM-88 HARM hit the 18th floor of an apartment building under construction "Bulvar City" Voroshilovsky District, CENTER Donetsk. There was many attacks by Ukrainian forces on civilian areas of Donetsk today including a hardware store being hit and 6 civilians injured. I addition to going to the location where the Harm hit I also went to the main trauma hospital and spoke to Doctors and injured children about the civilian casualties of the daily shelling.





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My name is Patrick Lancaster and I think you deserve more then what the Western main stream media is willing to show you. I think you need to see information for both sides of the contact line.

Why does the Western mainstream media think the world does not deserve to see reports from both sides of the Ukraine War frontline? Why do they only show you(almost all the time) things that are positive for Ukraine? Why when any English Speaking journalists try and show things in Russian-controlled territory they are attacked and attempted to be smeared by the Western MSM? Think about it!!

I believe You deserve MORE and I will make sure you continue to get it here on this channel!!





We can not cover every story from every place but we can do our best & of course, always bring you reports with full Eng & Rus translations.





#RussiaUkrainewar #Russia #Ukraine

I show what the western media will not show you.





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Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2Z5JUaXbCzo



