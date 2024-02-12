Create New Account
Everyone thought she was pregnant, but when the truth was revealed, everyone was sad for her
High Hopes
Published 18 hours ago

Pitiful Animal


Feb 11, 2024


This dog was screaming with a swollen belly

Unfortunately, this dog was not treated at the vet

I had no way to help her, no help with counseling and medication

She needed help to get treatment at the veterinary clinic

Doctors were actively examining her with the hope that her life could be saved

Her stomach was full of fluid, if it got any bigger she would die

Her abdomen was heavily palpated to predict what treatment was to come

I prayed that she would be free from this suffering

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6XE1kmCkGK8

