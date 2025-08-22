© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🔥 Beautiful and brutal footage from the Kupyansk direction
Russian FPV drones and Lancet strikes obliterate Ukrainian armor near the village of Podoly, including a Leopard and T-72.
Adding:
Trump’s Ukraine peace push has already collapsed.
According to WSJ (https://www.wsj.com/world/russia-ukraine-peace-deal-trump-push-0da03328?mod=hp_lead_pos3):
• Trump’s plan for a Putin-Zelensky summit stalled.
• His proposed peacekeeping force was immediately rejected by the Kremlin.
• By Thursday, Trump was urging Ukraine to attack Russia, abandoning his own “peace deal.”
• Treasury hiked U.S. weapons prices to fund air cover for Europe, not direct aid to Ukraine.
• Trump slapped tariffs on India (not Russia or China) for buying Russian oil.
• No U.S. troops will serve in Ukraine, only assist European forces.
• Ex-officials say Trump misunderstood Putin entirely: “Maybe Putin was deliberately letting him believe he was going along.”
• One former envoy put it bluntly: “There’s never going to be an agreement. Putin will never agree.”
🤡 Trump promised peace in 24 hours. It unraveled in 96.
Adding: Senator Lindsey Graham (officially listed as a terrorist in Russia🤣) is now threatening to label Russia a state sponsor of terrorism unless it “returns 19,000 kidnapped Ukrainian children.”
This number comes from a debunked Ukrainian claim that’s never been verified by independent investigators but that’s never stopped Graham before.
He also once refused to attend a Putin–Trump summit because he “feared Putin would kidnap him.”
This ridiculous point was also raised by Ursula during the talks.....