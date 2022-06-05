X22 REPORT Ep. 2791b - Hunters Become The Hunted, [DS] Control Lost, Attempt To Regain Power Will Fail

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Hunters Become The Hunted, [DS] Control Lost, Attempt To Regain Power Will Fail
The [DS] is trying to regain power, this will fail, this is exactly what the patriots want them to do, they are now deploying all assets to the run up to the 2022 midterm elections, they are pushing their base to protest/riot, this will fail. Just because the majority isn't yelling and screaming does not mean they are not pushing back, the majority will unleash their power during the midterms. The [DS] is trapped in their own agenda, they have become the hunted.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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