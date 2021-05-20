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Is There a Climate Crisis - The Science Says Not Now and Not in the Future (2021)
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This video features the compelling presentation by renowned physicist Dr. William Happer at the National Leadership Seminar, sponsored by Hillsdale College, on February 19, 2021, in Phoenix, Arizona.
William Happer is the Cyrus Fogg Brackett Professor Emeritus in the Department of Physics at Princeton University, where he received his Ph.D. A Fellow of the American Physical Society and the American Association for the Advancement of Science, he has served as Co-Director of the Columbia Radiation Laboratory, Director of Energy Research in the U.S. Department of Energy, Chairman of the Steering Committee of JASON, Co-Founder of Magnetic Imaging Technologies Inc., Founder and first President of the CO2 Coalition, and Deputy to the President and first Senior Director of Emerging Technologies at the National Security Council. He is the recipient of the Alexander von Humboldt Award, Broida Prize, Davisson-Germer Prize from the American Physical Society, and Thomas Alva Edison Patent Award.
William Happer is the Cyrus Fogg Brackett Professor Emeritus in the Department of Physics at Princeton University, where he received his Ph.D. A Fellow of the American Physical Society and the American Association for the Advancement of Science, he has served as Co-Director of the Columbia Radiation Laboratory, Director of Energy Research in the U.S. Department of Energy, Chairman of the Steering Committee of JASON, Co-Founder of Magnetic Imaging Technologies Inc., Founder and first President of the CO2 Coalition, and Deputy to the President and first Senior Director of Emerging Technologies at the National Security Council. He is the recipient of the Alexander von Humboldt Award, Broida Prize, Davisson-Germer Prize from the American Physical Society, and Thomas Alva Edison Patent Award.
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