WHO Report on COVID-19 Virus Just a Joke As Investigators Not Given Full Access

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30/3/2021 Senator Tom Cotton agrees that the WHO report on the COVID-19 virus is just a joke as the investigators were not given full access and he holds that Americans should hold the CCP accountable for the virus through the direct measure of legislations and standing up to aggression. Meanwhile, he worries that the southern border is at risk of new variants of the COVID-19 virus spreading to the whole country.