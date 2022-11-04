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4/11/2022 Let's Talk America: Dr. Alan Keyes ft. Stacey Adams
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74 views • April 11, 2022
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Stacey Adams from Keystones Mommas tells the story about the Public Schools collecting our children’s genetic material under the guise of Covid testing and the trail of money that connect it all.
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The Truth in Education video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1rg51YVV6hM
Stacey Adams on America Unhinged: https://www.brighteon.com/1a365a90-7c69-4a17-a9c8-42f809f01f1e
Rick Crump's show: https://rumble.com/v104ote-follow-the-money.html
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EF parent Youtube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCB-5NoYBvNbejgHzbEiZc0w
Exposing the corruption in the School System. Just a parent that started to dig into educational agendas. I decided to make videos to not only work through what I was learning but to share it as well. Please subscribe and like. We all need to come together and empower ourselves through learning the true nature of the education system. Please share my videos and your knowledge as well. Don't stop fighting and exposing the truth for our children. You can find EF parent on these other sites as well:
https://rumble.com/c/c-1165603
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCB-5NoYBvNbejgHzbEiZc0w
Https://www.facebook.com/groups/601941690970375
https://twitter.com/EfParent
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/EFparent
https://t.me/joinchat/d1ghOeIT5zBiN2Yx
https://gab.com/Adams70
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/efparent
https://www.instagram.com/ef_parent/
Support Let's Talk America by visiting or donating at https://iamtv.us/
Stacey Adams from Keystones Mommas tells the story about the Public Schools collecting our children’s genetic material under the guise of Covid testing and the trail of money that connect it all.
-
The Truth in Education video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1rg51YVV6hM
Stacey Adams on America Unhinged: https://www.brighteon.com/1a365a90-7c69-4a17-a9c8-42f809f01f1e
Rick Crump's show: https://rumble.com/v104ote-follow-the-money.html
-
EF parent Youtube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCB-5NoYBvNbejgHzbEiZc0w
Exposing the corruption in the School System. Just a parent that started to dig into educational agendas. I decided to make videos to not only work through what I was learning but to share it as well. Please subscribe and like. We all need to come together and empower ourselves through learning the true nature of the education system. Please share my videos and your knowledge as well. Don't stop fighting and exposing the truth for our children. You can find EF parent on these other sites as well:
https://rumble.com/c/c-1165603
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCB-5NoYBvNbejgHzbEiZc0w
Https://www.facebook.com/groups/601941690970375
https://twitter.com/EfParent
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/EFparent
https://t.me/joinchat/d1ghOeIT5zBiN2Yx
https://gab.com/Adams70
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/efparent
https://www.instagram.com/ef_parent/
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