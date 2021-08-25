© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Video Advice: Huge Event Coming - They Will Shut Down The Internet [25.08.2021]
Follow
1
Share
Report
261 views • August 25, 2021
https://www.skillshare.com/
Tim Berners-Lee @timberners_lee · 2. jun. 2021
In today’s world, access to the internet is a lifeline. It should be a basic right. http://webfoundation.org/GlobalNetwork1
https://twitter.com/i/status/1400061901812506625
Tim Berners-Lee @timberners_lee · 2. jun. 2021
Now is our moment to make this happen. Join me, @rosemaryleith and the @webfoundation, and together let’s make the web truly worldwide.
Join the fight for the web we want
Access to the internet is a lifeline. It should be a basic right.
W’re building a global network of people like you who will fight for a safe and empowering web for everyone. This community will help shape our digital future — and you can be part of it.
Sign up today to help make the web truly worldwide.
https://webfoundation.org/world-wide-web-foundation-newsletters/globalnetwork/
https://webfoundation.org/
https://twitter.com/timberners_lee/status/1400061903901233155
https://www.w3.org/
https://www.w3.org/People/Berners-Lee/
https://twitter.com/timberners_lee
https://webfoundation.org/
https://inrupt.com/
https://solidproject.org/
15,803 views Aug 25, 2021
Video Advice - 2.75M subscribers
https://youtu.be/igsq_DwiRrY
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAwylBbx8RiRD3VsaYdwNTw
Tim Berners-Lee @timberners_lee · 2. jun. 2021
In today’s world, access to the internet is a lifeline. It should be a basic right. http://webfoundation.org/GlobalNetwork1
https://twitter.com/i/status/1400061901812506625
Tim Berners-Lee @timberners_lee · 2. jun. 2021
Now is our moment to make this happen. Join me, @rosemaryleith and the @webfoundation, and together let’s make the web truly worldwide.
Join the fight for the web we want
Access to the internet is a lifeline. It should be a basic right.
W’re building a global network of people like you who will fight for a safe and empowering web for everyone. This community will help shape our digital future — and you can be part of it.
Sign up today to help make the web truly worldwide.
https://webfoundation.org/world-wide-web-foundation-newsletters/globalnetwork/
https://webfoundation.org/
https://twitter.com/timberners_lee/status/1400061903901233155
https://www.w3.org/
https://www.w3.org/People/Berners-Lee/
https://twitter.com/timberners_lee
https://webfoundation.org/
https://inrupt.com/
https://solidproject.org/
15,803 views Aug 25, 2021
Video Advice - 2.75M subscribers
https://youtu.be/igsq_DwiRrY
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAwylBbx8RiRD3VsaYdwNTw
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.