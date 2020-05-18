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Nicholas Rockefeller admitted the elite's goal is a microchipped and enslaved world population!
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22 views • May 18, 2020
10 minute excerpt from an interview with the late Aaron Russo. This is scary to hear, let alone admit to. Yet the way the Corona Virus is being handled by governments worldwide is testimony to the chilling detail. We've gone from mere 'conspiracy theory' (a term invented by the CIA to put the sheep back to sleep) to corruption fact.
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