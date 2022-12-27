Why is Russia Conducting its Special Military Operation this Way?

Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine is being fought differently than the US invasion of Iraq in 2003 not because Russia’s military is inferior or incapable of conducting modern warfare effectively, but because it is an entirely different type of conflict.

- Ukraine is larger geographically, with a larger population, larger and better equipped/trained military;

- Ukraine has built up fortified positions across the Donbass for the last 8 years;

- These defenses are not merely infantry sitting in trenches - they include long-range fire support from artillery, multiple launch rocket systems, mortars, tanks, and anti-tank weapons; - To defeat these defenses, Russia must methodically eliminate long-range Ukrainian heavy weapons;

- Russia uses loitering munitions like the Lancet to destroy Ukrainian howitzers, rocket launchers, counter-battery radar sets, and air defense systems;

- The destruction of Ukrainian heavy weapons allows Russia to storm fortified positions with tanks, armored personnel carriers, and infantry fighting vehicles after careful artillery preparations;

- Ukraine is unable to prepare ahead of offensives in this way, necessitating the loss of large numbers of men and equipment as during the Kherson/Kharkov offensives;

