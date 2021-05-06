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1968 Submarine disappearances | Part 3: The K-129
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30 views • May 06, 2021
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The K-129 was a Golf II–class diesel-electric powered ballistic missile submarine that served in the Pacific Fleet of the Soviet Navy–one of six Project 629 strategic ballistic missile submarines assigned to the 15th Submarine Squadron based at Rybachiy Naval Base near Petropavlovsk–commanded by Rear Admiral Rudolf A. Golosov.
The K-129's commander was Captain First Rank V.I. Kobzar and she carried the hull number 722 on her final deployment, during which she sank on 8 March 1968. It was one of four mysterious submarine disappearances in 1968, the others being the Israeli submarine INS Dakar, the French submarine Minerve and the American submarine USS Scorpion. After nearly two months of silence during her patrol in the Pacific Ocean, the Soviet Navy became concerned of her status and reportedly deployed its large assets of aviation and ships to search for the vessel, but no sign or wreckage was found. With the U.S. Navy observing the Soviet efforts, the Americans also began searching, ultimately determining the exact coordinates of the wreck in August 1968. In 1974, the United States attempted to recover the submarine in a secretive Cold War-era effort named Project Azorian. The submarine's position 4.9 kilometres below the surface was the greatest depth from which an attempt had been made to raise a ship; only a part of the submarine was recovered despite efforts. The cover story was that the salvage vessel was engaged in commercial manganese nodule mining
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Constancy Part 3 - The Descent by Kevin MacLeod is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 license. https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
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The K-129 was a Golf II–class diesel-electric powered ballistic missile submarine that served in the Pacific Fleet of the Soviet Navy–one of six Project 629 strategic ballistic missile submarines assigned to the 15th Submarine Squadron based at Rybachiy Naval Base near Petropavlovsk–commanded by Rear Admiral Rudolf A. Golosov.
The K-129's commander was Captain First Rank V.I. Kobzar and she carried the hull number 722 on her final deployment, during which she sank on 8 March 1968. It was one of four mysterious submarine disappearances in 1968, the others being the Israeli submarine INS Dakar, the French submarine Minerve and the American submarine USS Scorpion. After nearly two months of silence during her patrol in the Pacific Ocean, the Soviet Navy became concerned of her status and reportedly deployed its large assets of aviation and ships to search for the vessel, but no sign or wreckage was found. With the U.S. Navy observing the Soviet efforts, the Americans also began searching, ultimately determining the exact coordinates of the wreck in August 1968. In 1974, the United States attempted to recover the submarine in a secretive Cold War-era effort named Project Azorian. The submarine's position 4.9 kilometres below the surface was the greatest depth from which an attempt had been made to raise a ship; only a part of the submarine was recovered despite efforts. The cover story was that the salvage vessel was engaged in commercial manganese nodule mining
MUSIC:
Darkest Child by Kevin MacLeod is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 license. https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Source: http://incompetech.com/music/royalty-free/index.html?isrc=USUAN1100783
Artist: http://incompetech.com/
BTS Prolog by Kevin MacLeod is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 license. https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Source: http://freepd.com/Unclassified/BTS%20Prolog
Artist: http://incompetech.com/
Constancy Part 1 - The Descent by Kevin MacLeod is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 license. https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Source: http://incompetech.com/music/royalty-free/index.html?isrc=USUAN1100775
Artist: http://incompetech.com/
Constancy Part 2 - The Descent by Kevin MacLeod is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 license. https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Source: http://incompetech.com/music/royalty-free/index.html?isrc=USUAN1100773
Artist: http://incompetech.com/
Constancy Part 3 - The Descent by Kevin MacLeod is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 license. https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Source: http://incompetech.com/music/royalty-free/index.html?isrc=USUAN1100774
Artist: http://incompetech.com/
Gloom Horizon by Kevin MacLeod is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 license. https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Source: http://incompetech.com/music/royalty-free/index.html?isrc=USUAN1100813
Artist: http://incompetech.com/
The Voyage by Audionautix is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 license. https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Artist: http://audionautix.com/
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