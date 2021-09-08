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YOUR GOVERNMENT DOESN'T CARE ABOUT YOUR HEALTH (COLEMAN'S 8TH LAW OF MEDICINE)
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90 views • September 08, 2021
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In this article, international best-selling author and retired medical doctor, Dr Vernon Coleman, points out that human breast milk contains so many chemicals it couldn't be sold as fit for consumption. And human bodies contain so many toxins that a human steak would not be fit for consumption by cannibals. Also, Dr Coleman explains why you should never have ice in drinks in bars and cafes.
In this article, international best-selling author and retired medical doctor, Dr Vernon Coleman, points out that human breast milk contains so many chemicals it couldn't be sold as fit for consumption. And human bodies contain so many toxins that a human steak would not be fit for consumption by cannibals. Also, Dr Coleman explains why you should never have ice in drinks in bars and cafes.
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