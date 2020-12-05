© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Business Owners near Breaking Point
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
181 views • December 05, 2020
A short video showing the frustration of one business owner in California as their mayor and Governor destroy everything they have built up. Owners/employees and their families are suffering. One can't help but feel for these people.
It is time to defy and open up. Everyone at the same time.
It is time to defy and open up. Everyone at the same time.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.