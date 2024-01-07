Gaza A Clear Case of Genocide (mirrored)

MIrrored from YouTube channel BadEmpanada at:-
https://youtu.be/FRDyitlHVRA?si=Ipk8dbzLXPR1dgTW
3 Jan 2024
Israel is guilty of genocide in Gaza. This video is a legal analysis showing that under the standards of international law, they would likely be convicted of the crime for their actions against the Palestinians there if they were to ever face trial.
00:00 Intro
00:53 Part 1 - Genocide Explained
16:13 Part 1.1 - Statements of Intent
31:29 Part 2 - The Genocidal Acts
32:00 Part 2.1 - The Bombing Campaign
51:15 Part 2.2 - The Blockade
58:32 Part 2.3 - Housing Destruction
01:02:55 Part 2.4 - Population Transfer
01:07:17 Part 2.5 - Destruction of Civil Society & Cultural Life
01:11:10 Summary Part 1 & Part 2
01:15:38 Part 3 - Who is Guilty?
01:23:18 Conclusion
Palestine
Gaza
War Crimes
Terrorism
Crimes against humanity
ICJ
South Africa
ICC
International Court of Justice
International Criminal Court
International law
Humanitarian law
Netanyahu
Smotrich
Gallant
Hamas
Bombing
Evacuation
Nakba
2023
Forced removal
forced migration
destruction
homes
house
building
starving
food
blockade
water
electricity
Transcript and Chapters available on YouTube page
