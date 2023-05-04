Create New Account
The US is Sending M777 Howitzers to Ukraine as New Military Aid - May 4, 2023
Why are all these people collaborating with this??? Are they too brainwashed?? Too dumb indeed, to see, or understand, what they are collaborating with??

In Haig's presence, Kissinger referred pointedly to military men as "dumb, stupid animals to be used" as pawns for foreign policy.

Kissinger often took up a post outside the doorway to Haig's office and dressed him down in front of the secretaries for alleged acts of incompetence, with which Haig was not even remotely involved.

About the military men, Kissinger was spot on, the way it seems to me!

