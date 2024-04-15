ΛΔ΄ Πνευματικὴ Σύναξη Διαλόγου μὲ τὸν Μόρφου Νεόφυτo στὴν Πάφο (11.04.2024)

Ἡ ΛΔ΄ (34η) Πνευματικὴ Σύναξη Διαλόγου μὲ τὸν Μητροπολίτη Μόρφου κ. Νεόφυτο, πραγματοποιήθηκε στὶς 11 Ἀπριλίου, 2024 στὸν ἱερὸ ναὸ Ἀποστόλου Ἀνδρέου στὸ χωριὸ Ἔμπα στὴν Πάφο, στὸ πλαίσιο τῆς σειρᾶς ὁμιλιῶν μὲ θέμα «Ἡ θεραπευτικὴ ἀγωγὴ τῆς Ὀρθοδόξου Πνευματικῆς Παραδόσεως», ποὺ διοργανώνει ἡ Ἱερὰ Μητρόπολις Πάφου.
