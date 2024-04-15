Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
ΛΔ΄ Πνευματικὴ Σύναξη Διαλόγου μὲ τὸν Μόρφου Νεόφυτo στὴν Πάφο (11.04.2024)
channel image
etangelo
66 Subscribers
8 views
Published 14 hours ago

Ἡ ΛΔ΄ (34η) Πνευματικὴ Σύναξη Διαλόγου μὲ τὸν Μητροπολίτη Μόρφου κ. Νεόφυτο, πραγματοποιήθηκε στὶς 11 Ἀπριλίου, 2024 στὸν ἱερὸ ναὸ Ἀποστόλου Ἀνδρέου στὸ χωριὸ Ἔμπα στὴν Πάφο, στὸ πλαίσιο τῆς σειρᾶς ὁμιλιῶν μὲ θέμα «Ἡ θεραπευτικὴ ἀγωγὴ τῆς Ὀρθοδόξου Πνευματικῆς Παραδόσεως», ποὺ διοργανώνει ἡ Ἱερὰ Μητρόπολις Πάφου.

Keywords
christgreecepropheciesorthodoxymitropoliti morfou neofitosriligion

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket