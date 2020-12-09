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Jake Paul Called Racist for Knocking OUT Nate Robinson (Black Man)
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130 views • December 09, 2020
Voice magazines Jamil Hill, in an interview with YouTuber Jake Paul, asked him several times whether or not the act of knocking out former NBA slam dunk champion, Nate Robinson, in a sanctioned boxing match was "racist."
The fact that someone with a large audience is able to ask such a stupid illogical question, Is what we must push back against, less we lose our society to the evil post modernistic an Orwellian take over.
#JakePaul #nateRobinson #JameleHill
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
The fact that someone with a large audience is able to ask such a stupid illogical question, Is what we must push back against, less we lose our society to the evil post modernistic an Orwellian take over.
#JakePaul #nateRobinson #JameleHill
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Keywords
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