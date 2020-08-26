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What Is NESARA/GESARA and My Thoughts On It
Liberty Thoughts
Liberty Thoughts
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244 views • August 26, 2020
What is NESARA/GESARA and My Thoughts On It- Liberty Thoughts Episode 22

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What is NESARA/GESARA?

National Economic Security and Reformation Act
Global Economic Security and Reformation Act

NESARA/GESARA law would enact:
1. Cancels all credit card, mortgage, and other bank debt due to illegal banking and government activities. Many refer to this as a “jubilee” or complete forgiveness of debt.
2. Abolishes income tax.
3. Abolishes the IRS, with employees of the IRS will be transferred into the US Treasury national sales tax area.
4. Creates a 17% flat rate non-essential new items only sales tax revenue for the government. In other words, food and medicine will not be taxed; nor will used items such as old homes.
5. Increases benefits to senior citizens.
6. Returns Constitutional Law to all courts and legal matters.
7. Reinstates the original Title of Nobility amendment.
8. Establishes new Presidential and Congressional elections within 120 days of GESARA's announcement. The interim government will cancel all National Emergencies and return us back to constitutional law.
9. Monitors elections and prevents illegal election activities of special interest groups.
10. Creates a new U.S. Treasury rainbow currency backed by gold, silver, and platinum precious metals, ending the bankruptcy of the United States initiated by Franklin Roosevelt in 1933.
11. Forbids the sale of American birth certificate records as chattel property bonds by the US Department of Transportation.
12. Initiates new U.S. Treasury Bank System in alignment with Constitutional Law.
13. Eliminates the Federal Reserve System. During the transition period the Federal Reserve will be allowed to operate side by side of the U.S. treasury for one year in order to remove all Federal Reserve notes from the money supply.
14. Restores financial privacy.
15. Retrains all judges and attorneys in Constitutional Law.
16. Ceases all aggressive, U.S. government military actions worldwide.
17. Establishes peace throughout the world.
18. Releases unprecedented prosperity with enormous sums of money for humanitarian purposes.
19. Enables the release of over 6,000 patents of suppressed technologies that are being withheld from the public under the guise of national security, including free energy devices, anti-gravity, and sonic healing machines.
20. Eliminates all current and future nuclear powered weaponry on planet earth."
Keywords
global resetnesaragesaraliberty thoughtsthe great reset
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