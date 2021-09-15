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Stew Peters On General Milley: Execution is Penalty for Traitors
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632 views • September 15, 2021
BY STEW PETERS SHOW
SEPTEMBER 15, 2021
"General Milley Orchestrated Coup, Committed Treason – Execution is Penalty for Traitors"
Courtesy of The Stew Peters Show
Excerpt:
What do you do when the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff is a traitor to his country?
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/09/general-milley-orchestrated-coup-committed-treason-execution-is-penalty-for-traitors/
*mirror
SEPTEMBER 15, 2021
"General Milley Orchestrated Coup, Committed Treason – Execution is Penalty for Traitors"
Courtesy of The Stew Peters Show
Excerpt:
What do you do when the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff is a traitor to his country?
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/09/general-milley-orchestrated-coup-committed-treason-execution-is-penalty-for-traitors/
*mirror
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