SCRIPTURE REFERENCES:

Isa.43:10 Ye are my witnesses, saith the Lord, and my servant whom I have chosen: that ye may know and believe me, and understand that I am he: before me there was no God formed, neither shall there be after me.





John 15:16 Ye have not chosen me, but I have chosen you, and ordained you, that ye should go and bring forth fruit, and that your fruit should remain: that whatsoever ye shall ask of the Father in my name, he may give it you.





Heb.12:14 Follow peace with all men, and holiness, without which no man shall see the Lord.





Eph.6:14 Stand therefore, having your loins girt about with truth, and having on the breastplate of righteousness.





Isa.6:6-7 Then flew one of the seraphims unto me, having a live coal in his hand, which he had taken with the tongs from off the altar: 7 And he laid it upon my mouth, and said, Lo, this hath touched thy lips; and thine iniquity is taken away, and thy sin purged.





Rev.14:5 And in their mouth was found no guile: for they are without fault before the throne of God.





Isa.41:10 Fear thou not; for I am with thee: be not dismayed; for I am thy God: I will strengthen thee; yea, I will help thee; yea, I will uphold thee with the right hand of my righteousness.





2 Chron.20:15 And he said, “Hearken ye, all Judah and ye inhabitants of Jerusalem, and thou King Jehoshaphat! Thus saith the Lord unto you: ‘Be not afraid nor dismayed by reason of this great multitude; for the battle is not yours, but God’s.





Deut.31:8 And the LORD, he it is that doth go before thee; he will be with thee, he will not fail thee, neither forsake thee: fear not, neither be dismayed.





Isa.52:12 For ye shall not go out with haste, nor go by flight: for the Lord will go before you; and the God of Israel will be your rearward.





Isa.41:10 You hem me in behind and before, and you lay your hand upon me.





Psa.105:15 Touch not mine anointed, and do my prophets no harm.





Psa.91:1 He that dwelleth in the secret place of the most High shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty.





Heb.12:2 Looking unto Jesus the author and finisher of our faith; who for the joy that was set before him endured the cross, despising the shame, and is set down at the right hand of the throne of God.





Exod.20:3 Thou shalt have no other gods before me.





Luk.14:26 If any man come to me, and hate not his father, and mother, and wife, and children, and brethren, and sisters, yea, and his own life also, he cannot be my disciple.





Matt.3:17 And lo a voice from heaven, saying, This is my beloved Son, in whom I am well pleased.





Rom.2:21 Thou therefore which teachest another, teachest thou not thyself? thou that preachest a man should not steal, dost thou steal?





Matt.7:14 Because strait is the gate, and narrow is the way, which leadeth unto life, and few there be that find it.





Matt.7:21-22 Not every one that saith unto me, Lord, Lord, shall enter into the kingdom of heaven; but he that doeth the will of my Father which is in heaven. 22 Many will say to me in that day, Lord, Lord, have we not prophesied in thy name? and in thy name have cast out devils? and in thy name done many wonderful works?





Isa.32:3 And the eyes of them that see shall not be dim, and the ears of them that hear shall hearken.

