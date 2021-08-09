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Angels and Healing Light 2Aug2021
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50 views • August 09, 2021
Laura Romeiro opens to the Angelic Realm to provide answers, guidance and healing about the things that affect us all: love, relationships, life purpose, career, health, and the best path to a happier life. After a personal encounter with Archangel Michael, Laura was drawn to learn as much as she could about Angels and began to help others by connecting with their Angels to help get guidance and healing with channeled and intuitive messages.
Laura is also a Certified Spiritual Healer, Certified Medical Reiki Master-Teacher, Bioenergy Healer, and Animal Communicator. She is an accredited member of the ASSMPI, the America Society for Standards in Mediumship and Psychical Investigation.
http://www.angelsandhealinglight.com
Laura is also a Certified Spiritual Healer, Certified Medical Reiki Master-Teacher, Bioenergy Healer, and Animal Communicator. She is an accredited member of the ASSMPI, the America Society for Standards in Mediumship and Psychical Investigation.
http://www.angelsandhealinglight.com
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