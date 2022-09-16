Rapture Song

This song was created with the Holy Spirit. I gave thanks to all of my friends who took time from their busy schedules to help. Holy Spirit and I created the lyrics and a few friends helped with editing. The video was created in collaboration with the Holy Spirit and with a lot of patience on my side :).
Hope you feel what I felt when we wrote it. Amen
For more videos go to www://a-c-t-s.net
If you have decided to go to heaven and leave the tribulation to others, then go to salvation prayer is at https://a-c-t-s.net/salvation-road.php
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.