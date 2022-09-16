Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Rapture Song
42 views
channel image
JUT20Bright
Published 2 months ago |

This song was created with the Holy Spirit. I gave thanks to all of my friends who took time from their busy schedules to help. Holy Spirit and I created the lyrics and a few friends helped with editing. The video was created in collaboration with the Holy Spirit and with a lot of patience on my side :).


Hope you feel what I felt when we wrote it. Amen

For more videos go to www://a-c-t-s.net

If you have decided to go to heaven and leave the tribulation to others, then go to salvation prayer is at https://a-c-t-s.net/salvation-road.php


Keywords
jesusraptureeternity

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket