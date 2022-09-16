Rapture Song

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This song was created with the Holy Spirit. I gave thanks to all of my friends who took time from their busy schedules to help. Holy Spirit and I created the lyrics and a few friends helped with editing. The video was created in collaboration with the Holy Spirit and with a lot of patience on my side :).
Hope you feel what I felt when we wrote it. Amen
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If you have decided to go to heaven and leave the tribulation to others, then go to salvation prayer is at https://a-c-t-s.net/salvation-road.php