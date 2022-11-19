Written and published by Lucia on Oct.25/2022



Written transcript, https://444prophecynews.com/words-of-life-my-hiding-place/

Link to, 'NEHEMIAH 13 RHEMA', https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dEuU8h04XVc&t=29s

-------------------------------------------

If you've never heard about Jesus, please click on the link provided and it will take you to a video called, 'Who is Jesus?', https://www.brighteon.com/c7f2af03-53c5-4ec1-aa4e-ab162e3a9e7d, where you can learn more about Him and how you can have a relationship with Him.







