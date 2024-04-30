SOURCE: Sulaiman Ahmed ( @ShaykhSulaiman ) 1:26 PM · Apr 29, 2024
"POLICE REMOVE THE HIJAB OF A MUSLIM WOMAN THEN HANDCUFF HER ARMS BEHIND HER BACK
Four women at ASU had their hijabs taken off by police after arrest.
American constitutional rights eroded to please Israel and support its genocide."
https://twitter.com/ShaykhSulaiman/status/1785043026349281346
