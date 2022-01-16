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Theology Schemology!
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21 views • January 16, 2022
The number one distraction in Christianity today is theology. Every Christian denomination out there majors on their theological beliefs, and it's because of differences in those beliefs that the Church has been divided into denominations. Not only have we lost our unity because of theology, but the teachings of Jesus have been totally sidelined due to all the emphasis preachers place on theology. Theology is "theory about God". When you stand before God on Judgement Day, do you think he's going to ask you what your theories about him are? Or will he ask you what you've done with the teachings of his Son?
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