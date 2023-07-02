Create New Account
La solución es Portugal
Vete de España
Published Sunday

Como no es solo que España no tiene solución, sino que cada día vamos a peor, quizás la solución sea...

Irse de España.

Y Portugal, el país vecino, además de estar cerca te acoge con los brazos abiertos.

Extracto del video del canal de YouTube de InfoVlogger https://youtu.be/HlJjeVoTxRw


spainportugalespanadisidenciaactivismo

