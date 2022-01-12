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Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla Drops Hidden Truths
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187 views • January 12, 2022
Pfizer CEO Bourla: Omicron-specific Covid vaccine will be ready by March
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oR8DITTTkNI&;t=134s&ab_channel=CNBCTelevision
COVID-19: Israel to give fourth jab to people over 60, medical staff
https://archive.is/u1lwR
Israel begins fourth Covid-19 dose vaccine rollout for people 60 and over as Omicron cases surge
https://archive.is/L0EMj
There's enough vaccines for all Canadians to get a fourth dose, Trudeau says
https://archive.is/1XRpF
Pfizer antiviral pills may be risky with other medications
https://archive.is/g9ggy
New Covid-19 Pills Carry Risks: What Patients Should Know
https://archive.is/stoCw
Canada secures orders of Merck, Pfizer COVID-19 antiviral pills
https://archive.md/HLE5j
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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oR8DITTTkNI&;t=134s&ab_channel=CNBCTelevision
COVID-19: Israel to give fourth jab to people over 60, medical staff
https://archive.is/u1lwR
Israel begins fourth Covid-19 dose vaccine rollout for people 60 and over as Omicron cases surge
https://archive.is/L0EMj
There's enough vaccines for all Canadians to get a fourth dose, Trudeau says
https://archive.is/1XRpF
Pfizer antiviral pills may be risky with other medications
https://archive.is/g9ggy
New Covid-19 Pills Carry Risks: What Patients Should Know
https://archive.is/stoCw
Canada secures orders of Merck, Pfizer COVID-19 antiviral pills
https://archive.md/HLE5j
theDTrain on social media:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thedtrain/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheDTrain:a
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theRealDTrain
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thedtrain72
Gab: https://gab.com/thedtrain72
Flote: https://flote.app/user/TheDTrain
Telegram: https://t.me/theDTrain
You can support my work through PayPal (paypal.me/thedtrain72) or etransfer ([email protected])
Thank you and God bless
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