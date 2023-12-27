REGULAR UKRAINIAN ARMY DESTROYED

In less than two years of active hostilities, the regular Ukrainian army was finished off. The command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has asked Kiev to call up 500 thousand more soldiers.





Even military officials themselves admit that this demand is not feasible, and the deputies in Kiev complains that the country has no money for this.





The Ukrainian military complains that the mobilization process has slowed down significantly. Everyone who wanted to fight is already at the front, in captivity or in graves. There are no volunteers left in the country, and the massive hunt for soldiers on the streets is not enough to close the holes in the Ukrainian ranks.





Recently, roadblocks appeared on the streets in cities across the country, where all people are stopped in search of new cannon fodder.





Meanwhile, Kiev is ready to return refugees from abroad. Some European countries have already announced their agreement to extradite conscripts who escaped from mobilization.





Abroad, Kiev hunts not only on its citizens, but also on mercenaries. Ukrainian officials believe that recruiting should be carried out not in Lviv and Kiev, but “somewhere in Somalia, Congo, Yemen.” There, the Ukrainian army will be able to find many soldiers with rich combat experience. Kiev experts do not bother how the combat experience of these foreign fighters is suitable for Ukrainian battles. However, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have already reportedly lowered the requirements for candidates for their so-called Foreign Legion. Now mercenaries are not required to know Ukrainian or English, as well as have any special skills.





All these measures were not enough to man the Ukrainian army.





The Government of Ukraine has introduced a bill on “improving mobilization.” Fearing public discontent, information about it was quickly removed from the official website of the Verkhovna Rada. The media spread the main points of how Kiev will strengthen mobilization.





As required by the Pentagon, the draft age will be lowered to 25 years. The summonses will be able to find the addressee by e-mail. Those liable for military service who did not report to military units on time will be restricted in their rights. For example, they will be banned from conducting any operations with their property, receive benefits and services from the state, they will be denied loans, etc.





According to the new bill, the category of limited fitness for military service will be abolished, and a large category of disabled people could be sent to the front.





Even one-eyed and dwarfs will be subject to mobilization, while the deputies of the Verkhovna Rada will remain untouchable.





Hundreds of thousands of new soldiers need not only to be caught on the streets, but also trained and equipped. Kiev’s patrons from the West will have to pay for this.





https://southfront.press/regular-ukrainian-army-destroyed/



