Fear is the Foundation of Government Power

A culture of obedience and compliance guarantees that government will never stop growing - and defiance and nullification represent the “rightful remedy” to usurpations of power. But today, many people live in fear - and never take the steps needed to help advance liberty.
Path to Liberty: August 23, 2023
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.