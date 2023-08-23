Create New Account
Fear is the Foundation of Government Power
A culture of obedience and compliance guarantees that government will never stop growing - and defiance and nullification represent the “rightful remedy” to usurpations of power. But today, many people live in fear - and never take the steps needed to help advance liberty.


Path to Liberty: August 23, 2023

libertyconstitutionfounding fatherslibertarianfoundersresist10th amendmentnullify

