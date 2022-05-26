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On May 24, the city fell under DPR control, as well as the nearby villages of Luhanskoe, Vozrozhdenie, Roty, Krinichnoye, Vozdvizhenka, Mironovka. The AFU still hold their positions in Novoluhanskoe, but are reportedly preparing to retreat.
As a result of the recent successes, Russian-led forces approached the city of Bakhmut which is one of the main AFU strongholds in the Donbass. The villages of Vladimirovka and Vozrozhdenie located on the east of the city are already under Russian control.
The AFU positions near the city are already shelled by Russian artillery. The AFU are trying to hold on in Pilipchatino, ready to withdraw to Pokrovsky for a longer defense. The road from Bakhmut to Lisichansk is under Russian artillery fire. In the area of Soledar, clashes broke out near Novaya Kamenka, Stryapovka and Yakovlevka.
The advance of Russian-led forces threatens the AFU grouping deployed in the Severodonetsk-Lisichank region. The main supply roads were almost cut off. Despite the threat of the upcoming encirclement, Kyiv’s forces continue attempts to defend their positions in the area.
The General Staff of Ukraine also reports the resumption of fighting near Belogorovka. The Russian Armed Forces have accumulated forces necessary to cross the Seversky Donets River in the area. The loss of Belogorovka by the AFU threatens the imminent cutting off of Severodonetsk from the main Ukrainian grouping in the Donbass.
In turn, the DPR army has announced that it will not storm Avdiivka, but will encircle the town. Fighting is going on in the area of Kamenka, Novoselovka-2 and Krasnogorovka. Clashes also continue on the outskirts of New York.
While, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are losing their positions in the Donbass, Kiev’s allies are in a hurry to take out the Ukrainian harvest out of the country. Justifying its policy with the upcoming global food crisis, Britain is reportedly instigating NATO allies, as well as states like Egypt, to create a special “coalition of the willing”. It will be aimed at breaking the Russian blockade by providing a “protective corridor” from Odessa through the Bosphorus.
However, the plan seems to be rather unrealistic as it largely depends on Turkey’s position. Erdogan has recently asserted the Ankara’s unwillingness to directly participate in the “show in Ukraine”. The balanced policy of Turkey is currently the main obstacle for the British plan to inflame WWIII.
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