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GLOBALIST CENTRAL BANKING NEW WORLD ORDER RESET PLAN [2021-07-20] - CATHERINE AUSTIN FITTS & DANIEL LISZT (VIDEO)
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401 views • July 21, 2021
GLOBALIST CENTRAL BANKING NEW WORLD ORDER RESET PLAN [2021-07-20] - CATHERINE AUSTIN FITTS & DANIEL LISZT (VIDEO)
Whistleblower Catherine Austin Fitts Reveals Central Bankers Plan! Bankers agreed during FED meeting in Jackson Hole, Wyoming to take down the economy with earth shattering implications for millions!
CENSORED BY MEDIA AND TECH OLIGARCHS! Dark Journalist Daniel Liszt goes deep with Former Assistant HUD Secretary and Wall Street Investment firm Dillon Read and Co. partner Catherine Austin Fitts in these fascinating new interview clips dealing with Central Bank Digital Control (CDBC) and the Going Direct Reset!
CENTRAL BANKING WARFARE MODEL. Catherine reveals how the Central Banking Warfare model has been utilized to bring us to the brink of world dictatorship while putting a Transhumanist control grid in place for total domination of human life. "A re-engineering of the financial transaction system as part of a larger re-engineering of the global governance system. And when I say 're-engineering', part of that is a consolidation of the financial coup."
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Catherine Austin Fitts @ Solari Advisors
https://solariadvisors.com/catherine-austin-fitts/
Daniel Liszt @ Dark Journalist
https://darkjournalist.com/
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
Whistleblower Catherine Austin Fitts Reveals Central Bankers Plan! Bankers agreed during FED meeting in Jackson Hole, Wyoming to take down the economy with earth shattering implications for millions!
CENSORED BY MEDIA AND TECH OLIGARCHS! Dark Journalist Daniel Liszt goes deep with Former Assistant HUD Secretary and Wall Street Investment firm Dillon Read and Co. partner Catherine Austin Fitts in these fascinating new interview clips dealing with Central Bank Digital Control (CDBC) and the Going Direct Reset!
CENTRAL BANKING WARFARE MODEL. Catherine reveals how the Central Banking Warfare model has been utilized to bring us to the brink of world dictatorship while putting a Transhumanist control grid in place for total domination of human life. "A re-engineering of the financial transaction system as part of a larger re-engineering of the global governance system. And when I say 're-engineering', part of that is a consolidation of the financial coup."
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
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[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Catherine Austin Fitts @ Solari Advisors
https://solariadvisors.com/catherine-austin-fitts/
Daniel Liszt @ Dark Journalist
https://darkjournalist.com/
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
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