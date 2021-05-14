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NEW NORMAL WATCH: #231 CDC DEATH PANEL ENDORSES PFIZER GENE THERAPY FOR KIDS 12 AND UP
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10 views • May 14, 2021
Lets hope we see this death panel up on charges, look at their evil faces.
WGN News:
U.S. health advisers endorsed use of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in kids as young as 12 on Wednesday, just as expected new guidelines say it's OK for people of any age to get the shot at the same time as other needed vaccinations.
WGN News:
U.S. health advisers endorsed use of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in kids as young as 12 on Wednesday, just as expected new guidelines say it's OK for people of any age to get the shot at the same time as other needed vaccinations.
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