© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Why Farmers Are Destroying Millions Of Pounds Of Food
Follow
3
Share
Report
341 views • April 08, 2022
These potatoes aren't going to end up on your dinner table. There final destination is this hole. We're in the small town of Sheridan Montana on a potato farm. Normally at this time of year they'd be sending these potatoes to be planted. Instead, they're throwing 700 tons away in this hole.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.