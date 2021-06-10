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Mind Control lecture with Dr.Robert Duncan, part1of2
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134 views • June 10, 2021
Dr. Robert Duncan gives a good lecture explaining some of how the electromagnetic tech affects the brain. Duncan, actually helped develop this but found out they were using it of people, so went public with it. He's one of the best sources of the info. I have several videos of him and other great T.I. videos. I'm looking for them.
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