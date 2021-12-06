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Dr. Brian Ardis interviewed by Mike Adams about medical murder and hospital homicide
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79 views • December 06, 2021
Dr. Brian Ardis interviewed by Mike Adams about medical murder and hospital homicide
Every evil that happens is on BRAINDEAD SHEEPLE - Their brains are broken. They refuse to look at the facts. They worship mainstream media and hold anything out of those liars mouths as gospel. It's shocking and mind boggling.
source:
https://www.brighteon.com/cdba800d-22fd-477b-aba4-01da5194625b
Every evil that happens is on BRAINDEAD SHEEPLE - Their brains are broken. They refuse to look at the facts. They worship mainstream media and hold anything out of those liars mouths as gospel. It's shocking and mind boggling.
source:
https://www.brighteon.com/cdba800d-22fd-477b-aba4-01da5194625b
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