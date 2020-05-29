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Joe Scarborough jokes about killing intern?!
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14 views • May 29, 2020
Imus says that he asked him when he went into Congress and the then-representative said that “you said you had sex with an intern and then you had to kill her.”
“Exactly,” Scarborough responded with a laugh.
“That’s pretty risky to say,” Imus responded.
“What are you gonna do?” Scarborough continued to joke.
Theories and questions have long swirled about the death of Lori Klausutis, a young woman who worked and died in then-Representative Scarborough’s congressional office in 2001.
“Exactly,” Scarborough responded with a laugh.
“That’s pretty risky to say,” Imus responded.
“What are you gonna do?” Scarborough continued to joke.
Theories and questions have long swirled about the death of Lori Klausutis, a young woman who worked and died in then-Representative Scarborough’s congressional office in 2001.
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